Customs seizes goods with Armenian inscriptions from Iran to Azerbaijan

By Sabina Mammadli

The Silk Way customs post of the Baku Main Customs Department has confiscated Armenia-made undeclared for customs check construction materials, Azernews reports per the State Customs Committee.

Armenia-made goods that smugglers tried to smuggle in also included food and alcohol, according to the information. The list of goods included 24,820 containers for silicone products used in construction and 1,050 empty cartons for packaging silicone containers.

The goods with Armenian inscriptions were reportedly sent by an Iranian company to an Azerbaijani man.

The matter is being investigated by the State Customs Committee and the State Security Service.



