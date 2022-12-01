Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 50 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,337 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,103 of them have recovered, and 9,980 people have died. Currently, 254 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,784 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,375,442 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 571 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 30.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 199 citizens, the second dose – 130 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 195 citizens. As many as 47 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,922,356 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,844 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,962 people – the second dose, 3,391,605 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,945 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.