Azerbaijan confirms 43 more COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 43 new COVID-19 cases, 57 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,288 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,053 of them have recovered, and 9,978 people have died. Currently, 257 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,235 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,373,658 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 398 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 29.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 108 citizens, the second dose – 48 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 196 citizens. As many as 46 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,921,785 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,645 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,832 people – the second dose, 3,391,410 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,898 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.