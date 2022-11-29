Azerbaijanis picket French National Assembly over resolution [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

The French National Assembly in Paris was picketed on November 28 by Azerbaijani Diaspora representatives in a protest at the adoption of the anti-Azerbaijani resolution, Azernews reports via social media reports.

The protesters demanded that the French MPs take an unbiased stance, say "no" to terrorism, not sow discord between nations and remain at least neutral if they cannot contribute to the regional peace.

Participants held posters with slogans "We demand justice!", "We say NO to terrorism!", "The National Assembly must be fair!", "France must be neutral to establish peace in the South Caucasus!", "Stop Armenian terrorism!", "Do not follow the Armenian lies!", "Put an end to double standards!", "Do not support the aggressor country!".

The protesters also displayed images of Azerbaijani civilians killed by the Armenian Armed Forces and footage of the Khojaly genocide, including photos of brutally killed Azerbaijani women and children.

Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani community, diaspora activists called on the French MPs to be fair and hold a balanced debate.

To recap, on November 15, the French Senate adopted a draft law on the imposition of sanctions against Azerbaijan, based on Article 34-1 of the French Constitution. Out of 296 members, who participated in the meeting, 295 voted in favor of the project and one voted against it. The authors of the project demand that "Azerbaijan and its partners respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia, as well as the return of all Armenian prisoners of war".