Azerbaijan talks news appointment at Nakhchivan Main Customs Department

By Trend





A new appointment has been made at Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Main Customs Department, the State Customs Committee told Trend on November 29.

Head of the Social Innovation and Analytics Department of the State Customs Committee, Colonel Vugar Aliyev has been appointed to the post of acting head of the Nakhchivan Main Customs Department.

On November 28, 2022, by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Nakhchivan State Customs Committee was abolished, and the Main Customs Department was established.