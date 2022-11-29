Iran's human rights researchers visit Karabakh

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Iranian human rights activists, who live in France, visited the liberated city of Aghdam, Azernews reports per Trend.

Born in Tabriz, they are ethnic Azerbaijani researchers in the human rights sphere, who currently live in France. One of them is the chairwoman of the Erk Human Rights Committee, Jala Tabrizli, and the second is Mashallah Razmi, a writer, researcher, and journalist.

They first visited Aghdam District, where they were informed about the atrocities committed by Armenians in Aghdam. The guests visited the Imarat Complex of Panahali Khan, the Aghdam House of Culture, the Juma Mosque, and the Aghdam Alley of Martyrs. They were briefed on the historical monuments vandalized by Armenians, as well as the restoration and construction work being carried out in the district.

The human rights defenders also witnessed the act of vandalism committed by Armenians at the cemetery in the city. Tabrizli and Razmi were informed about the construction being carried out by Azerbaijan after the liberation and the demining by ANAMA in Aghdam District.

The guests will visit Shusha and Fuzuli Districts tomorrow.