Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, 20 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,245 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,996 of them have recovered, and 9,976 people have died. Currently, 273 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 652 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,371,423 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours.

Totally, up until now, 13,921,387 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,537 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,784 people – the second dose, 3,391,214 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,852 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.