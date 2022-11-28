New chairman of board of Azerbaijan's AZERTAC State News Agency - dossier

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev named Vugar Aliyev as Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani State News Agency (AZERTAC) on November 28, Azernews reports

Vugar Aliyev was born in 1980 in Baku and graduated from the Azerbaijan University of Languages and then from the Moscow State Linguistic University with a degree in journalism.

Initially, he worked as a translator in the English department of AZERTAC, and was later a responsible employee of the agency’s policy department.

Until his latest appointment, Vugar Aliyev held a responsible position in the Presidential Administration.

He’s married with three children.