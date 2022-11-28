Azerbaijan, UK discuss co-op in healthcare & medical sectors

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the UK have discussed the current state of cooperation in the healthcare and medical science sectors, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev and the UK ambassador Fergus Auld.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized that Azerbaijani-UK relations have a dynamic development trend, adding that the multifaceted rational relations between the two countries cover many sectors.

Noting that the healthcare sector in the UK is at a very high level, he highlighted that the country’s healthcare system is one of the most effective in the world.

“British healthcare is distinguished by the application of innovative equipment to clinical practice and the high professional training of medical workers. In addition, medical universities in the UK are famous for the quality of education and the training of highly qualified specialists,” he said.

He also noted that three medical schools in the UK are in the top ten of the best medical universities in the world.

Further, Teymur Musayev expressed the hope for further successful cooperation development in healthcare, medical science, and other areas.

For his turn, the ambassador noted that the UK pays special attention to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

“There are all the necessary tools for cooperation in the field of medical education in order to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system of our countries,” he said.

Fergus Auld also emphasized the need for further expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK in the post-covid period.

In addition, the parties also discussed potential opportunities for cooperation development.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different sectors of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $28.8 billion out of $30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021.