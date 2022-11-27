Turkish famous TV channel broadcasts program about Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

By Trend

One of the most famous TV broadcasters in Turkiye, NTV channel, has prepared an extensive and interesting program reflecting the cultural heritage and history of Azerbaijan.

Today, the program "Mysterious Azerbaijan" was broadcast on the NTV channel.

The head and host of the program is Esra Gezginci. The shooting of the program began in Baku and continued in the regions of Azerbaijan. Also a visit to Karabakh was arranged.

In the program Esra Gezginci speaks about the regions of Azerbaijan, liberated territories, and the importance of Shusha, in particular.

Trend presents the full version of the program: