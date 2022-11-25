Azerbaijan talks Armenian cyberattacks

By Trend

Armenia carried out large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on Azerbaijan during the anti-terrorist ‘Revenge’ operation of the Azerbaijani army in August 2022, Trend reports on November 23 via the Special Communication and Information Security State Service's report for the third quarter of this year.

"The speed of these DDoS attacks increased from 40 Gbps to 137 Gbps and 19 million requests per second," the report said.

Despite that the attacks continued for eight days, the uninterrupted operation of 11 state information resources connected to Azerbaijani AzStateNet network was ensured, added the report.