Official: Kazakhstan to support Azerbaijan's liberated lands dev't

Kazakhstan plans to implement projects in Azerbaijan to support the development of territories liberated from occupation, Kazakh MP Aydos Sarym said during a briefing at the Embassy of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

"With our joint efforts, we’ll invest in Karabakh. Kazakhstan has already committed itself to building a children's cultural and scientific center in Karabakh, where 600 children will study. I think there will be more such projects in the future," Sarym noted.

Further, he also stressed that 500 companies with Azerbaijani capital are operating in Kazakhstan. He expressed hope that shortly the number of companies with Kazakh capital in Azerbaijan will increase.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Around 160 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the sphere of industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services, and Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market.