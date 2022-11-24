Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 43 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,082 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,828 of them have recovered, and 9,975 people have died. Currently, 279 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,329 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,363,574 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 466 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 130 citizens, the second dose – 90 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 211 citizens. As many as 35 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,919,663 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,110 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,382 people – the second dose, 3,390,461 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,710 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.