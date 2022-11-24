Azerbaijan holds presentation of E-Kiosk digital platform

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The presentation of the E-Kiosk digital broadcasting platform for newspapers and magazines was held in Baku on November 24, Azernews reports.

The presentation was organized by Azerbaijan Media Development Agency in partnership with the Media Analysis Center.

The purpose of creating the platform is to increase the environmental and economic sustainability of print media, promote the digitalization of traditional media, and accelerate the transition to an information society.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration department for work with non-governmental organizations and communications head of the media sector Kamran Hasanov noted that the media sector needs a new conceptual approach.

Noting that nowadays, print media face some difficulties, he emphasized that in Azerbaijan, they are related to advertising and distribution.

“There have been some changes in print media in the recent period. The strong media of modern times must adapt to digital technologies,” he said.

Moreover, Media Development Agency CEO Ahmad Ismayilov noted that the agency had developed the E-Kiosk platform taking into account needs and current trends in the upgrading global information environment, as well as in the widespread use of advanced media technologies and other innovations.

"This platform will allow readers not only to keep awareness of recent developments in the country but also to use the digital archive," he said.

The event was followed by a panel session on "Traditional Media in the Digital Age: Modern Reading Skills and Perspectives on Transformation".

Moderator of the panel session, Azerbaijani MP, and Editor-in-Chief of AzerNews Newspaper Sevil Mikayilova emphasized that the E-Kiosk platform will contribute to the development of reading skills in society, and the digitalization of traditional media.

Further, Press Council's Chairman Rashad Majid stressed that the E-Kiosk platform is an innovative step to increase the economic sustainability of print media entities, and adapt traditional print media to the digital environment.

"E-Kiosk platform would facilitate the print media development on a par with online media," Media Analysis Center Public Union Senior Specialist Yunis Orujov said.

At the same time, Editor-in-Chief of the Kaspiy newspaper Ilham Guliyev and Editor-in-Chief of the Respublika newspaper Humbat Musayev stressed that the platform would make traditional media more accessible to everyone and allow readers to use an updated information base.

Media Development Agency Head of the Media Support Projects Department Laman Isgandarova delivered a presentation on the platform's benefits, scope, and objectives.

Additionally, Hurriyet newspaper News Coordinator Firat Karadeniz underscored improving printed media and studying new trends in media professionalism.

As part of the event, he also conducted a training for print media representatives on the "Application of new media technologies in printing press: innovative business models, modern development trends", and "Print media adaptation".

The session continued with a demonstration of a guide to the Mass Solution-developed E-Kiosk platform, as well as videos about the editions that created accounts on the platform so far.