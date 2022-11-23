Azerbaijani expert talks prices of hotels in regions during New Year holidays

By Trend

Azerbaijani citizens mainly celebrate the New Year holidays in the regions of Azerbaijan, an expert for tourism Rahman Guliyev told Trend on November 22.

According to Guliyev, during the holidays, the workload of hotels in the regions and the prices increase.

"After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our citizens mainly rested inside the country and visited the northern regions - Guba, Gusar, Shaki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan districts for the New Year holidays. In these districts, the occupancy of hotels during the holidays is high,” he said. “The main reason is that land borders are currently closed. Before the pandemic, low-budget tourists could go to Georgia, Russia and Türkiye by bus.”

The expert noted that in five-star hotels in Guba and Gusar districts, daily prices from December 30 to January 3 reach 400 manat ($235.3) per person.

"Daily prices in five-star hotels of Shaki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan vary from 200 manat ($117.6) to 250 manat ($147), and in four-star hotels - from 100 manat ($58.8) to 150 manat ($88.2) per person,” Guliyev explained. “Prices in five-star hotels of Gabala vary from 250 manat to 400 manat, and in four-star hotels - from 150 manat to 250 manat.”

“In five-star hotels of the southern region, prices for places for the New Year holidays vary from 150 manat to 200 manat, and in four-star hotels – from 70 manat ($41.18) to 150 manat," he also said, adding that the prices can increase.