Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture conducting service monitoring in State Puppet Theater

By Trend

A commission has been established to conduct a service monitoring at the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater named after Abdulla Shaig following the relevant order of the Ministry of Culture, Trend reports on November 22 via the ministry.

Within the framework of the reforms carried out by the ministry, the activity of subordinate entities, both included and not included in its structure, is being monitored.

Besides, appropriate measures are taken in connection with the identified shortcomings.

The ministry received appeals about violations committed in theaters subordinate to the ministry, and information about this was spread in the media.

The media will be informed about the monitoring results.