Azerbaijan confirms 44 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 44 new COVID-19 cases, six patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,805 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,618 of them have recovered, and 9,967 people have died. Currently, 220 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,101 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,349,698 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 530 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 16.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 133 citizens, the second dose – 164 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 192 citizens. As many as 41 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,916,776 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,400 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,713 people – the second dose, 3,389,178 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,485 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.