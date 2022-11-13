Plane returned to airport due to unfavorable weather flew to Nakhchivan

By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-2251 Baku-Nakhchivan, which was returned to the airport because of bad weather, flew to Nakhchivan, Trend reports citing the press service of airlines.

The plane took off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 13:07 local time (GMT+4).

12:27 (GMT+4) The captain of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-2251 Baku-Nakhchivan made a decision to return to the airport of departure due to unfavorable weather conditions (heavy fog), Trend reports citing the press service of the airlines.

The plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 11:52 am (GMT+4).

After the weather conditions improve, the passengers of the above mentioned flight will leave for Nakhchivan.