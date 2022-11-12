"Zero emission" zone to be created in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan

By Trend

Today, the 27th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change has been declared "Decarbonization Day", the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan told Trend on Friday.

The theme of the day was ways to accelerate the activities of the least energy-intensive sectors and companies to ensure the transition to a low-carbon economy.

As part of the events at the parallel sessions, discussions were held with representatives of international organizations, as well as the leadership of business structures specializing in the field of alternative energy.

By 2030, it is planned to increase the share of alternative energy in the total volume of electricity production in Azerbaijan from the current 17 percent to 30 percent. In addition, the creation of a "net-zero emissions" zone in the liberated territories by 2050 will contribute to the global decarbonization efforts.