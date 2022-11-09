Azerbaijan talks reconstruction of drinking water supply systems in liberated Shusha

By Trend

The implementation of the project of reconstruction of drinking water supply systems in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated by Azerbaijani army two years ago, successfully continues, Azersu OJSC told Trend on November 9.

According to the company, work is being completed to create an alternative source for the sustainable provision of the city with high-quality drinking water. In particular, a dam with a capacity of 25,000 cubic meters was built near Dashalty village (located close to Shusha) on the Zarysly river.

Along with the construction of the dam, on a territory with difficult terrain, work was carried out to build a modern high-pressure pumping station and a 2.6-kilometer pipeline to transport water to Shusha. The work under the project is being completed.

Besides, in accordance with the project, reconstruction work was carried out at the Kichik Kirs water source, and a new water storage device was installed, the 5.3-kilometer part of the Kichik Kirs-Shusha main water pipeline was replaced with steel pipes, pressure and water distribution chambers were built on the pipeline.

Within the project, the construction of two central reservoirs in the high relief points of the city of Shusha has also begun. In the course of designing, in order to ensure a sustainable water supply for the population, the city was divided into eight zones, six of which will be provided with water in the gravity mode, and two – by means of hydrophore pumps.

The next stage of the project envisages complete reconstruction of the inner-city networks, and construction of a wastewater treatment plant, and currently specialists of Azersu and consulting companies continue research in this direction.

After the liberation of Shusha from Armenian occupation, in a short time, the damaged sections of the Kichik Kirs-Shusha and Zarysly-Shusha main water pipelines were restored. On November 25, 2020, water was supplied to the city from the Kichik Kirs source, and on December 20 from the Zarysly source, work was carried out to regulate the inner-city network.

At present, Azersu has organized uninterrupted service in the field of water supply in Shusha city, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan districts and Hadrut settlement.