Azerbaijan's victory among most glorious in history of not only country, but also Turkic world - Turkish general

By Trend

The second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war has been celebrated in the country, Trend reports on November 9.

Retired Turkish reserve general Yucel Karauz commenting on the event, said this victory is one of the most glorious in the history of not only Azerbaijan, but also the Turkic world.

According to Karauz, this glorious victory will always be proudly honored in Azerbaijan.

He noted that Azerbaijan's victory embodies the struggle against injustice.

The general also stressed that this victory was achieved thanks to the policy of the President, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the valor of the country's army.

Karauz also noted the highest level Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood.

"Azerbaijan's victory at the same time inspired the Turkic world, and the Turkic states began to establish closer ties with each other. We express gratitude to the Azerbaijani people, their valiant army and the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev for giving this Victory to Azerbaijani and Turkic history," he added.

On November 8, 2020, during the Second Karabakh War, Shusha city, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from the Armenian occupation. The liberation was the culmination of the war. By the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually celebrated in the country as Victory Day.