Another yard renovated in Baku quarter under "Our yard" project

By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard has been renovated within the "Our yard" project, Azernews reports.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the renovated yard in Baku's Suraxani District.

Sports facilities including a mini-football pitch, outdoor gym and chess areas, entertainment facilities for children, bird nests, etc were set up in the yard for the leisure activities of young people.

All necessary conditions have been also created for people with disabilities.

Taking into account the interests of the residents, new lighting poles and surveillance cameras were installed in the yard.

The facades and blocks of buildings were completely repaired, the roof covering was renewed, and the electrical system was rebuilt as well.

Moreover, up to 2,000 trees of different species and 19,000 bushes were planted in the yard. A green belt was laid on an area of ??2,600 square meters.

In addition, green barriers were created around the yard by planting 1,400 common ivy and other climbing plants. Green barriers are regarded as an environmental barrier that consists of climbing plants that reduce air pollution and improves air quality.

Recall that "Our Yard" project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts.