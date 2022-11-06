Import of plastic syringes to be exempted from custom duty in Azerbaijan from 2025

By Trend

Plastic syringes with the capacity of 2 ml or less, two to five ml, five to ten ml, ten to 20 ml and other plastic syringes with and without needle will be exempted from the customs duty starting from December 31, 2024, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

Cabinet of Ministers made amendments to the "Nomenclature of goods for foreign economic activity of Azerbaijan and the rates of import and export customs duties".

The import of a syringe with a capacity of two ml or less with or without a needle will be subject to a duty of $0.02, from two to five ml - $0.025, from five to ten ml - $0.03, from ten to 20 ml - $0.04, other types - $0.04 until December 31, 2024.

The imports into the country of insulin plastic syringes with or without a needle of one ml or less are exempt from customs duty.