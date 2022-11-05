Azerbaijan confirms 27 more COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 27 new COVID-19 cases, 53 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,496 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,254 of them have recovered, and 9,955 people have died. Currently, 287 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,961 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,331,317 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 557 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 5.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 127 citizens, the second dose – 131 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 247 citizens. As many as 52 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,913,533 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,562 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,946 people – the second dose, 3,387,815 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,210 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.