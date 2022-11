By Azernews

By Sama Imanova

Armenians have stolen an Azerbaijani song, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

Armenians stole a song by composer Jahangir Jahangirov, of which words were written by Islam Safarli.

Recall that the song "Z?rif gülü?lüm" (My darling with a graceful laugh) was performed by several Azerbaijani artists.