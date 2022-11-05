Victory car rally held in Azerbaijani capital ahead of upcoming triumphant date

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku hosted a car rally with the participation of Azerbaijan's disabled veterans of the Second Karabakh War, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Some 44 disabled veterans took part in the car rally "Victory", which started in front of the Alley of Honor.

One of the directions of measures of social support of the state is the provision of disabled war veterans with private cars.

In 2022, disabled war veterans were provided with 120 cars, 284 cars - in the post-war period in general, and 7,500 cars - in total for the past period.

The 44-day war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.