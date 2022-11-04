Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 37 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,418 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,154 of them have recovered, and 9,951 people have died. Currently, 313 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,957 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,327,421 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 412 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 3.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 121 citizens, the second dose – 82 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 173 citizens. As many as 36 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,912,597 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,357 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,746 people – the second dose, 3,387,361 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,133 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.