Leyla Aliyeva takes part in Green Marathon campaign [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has participated in the first tree-planting campaign within the Green Marathon, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the marathon is to eradicate the threats caused by the decrease in green areas and to contribute to environmental protection through a tree-planting campaign.

Around 300 olive and pine trees were planted with the participation of young volunteers. Representatives of the organization Bioparc Geneve, which operates in Switzerland in the field of wildlife protection, also joined the action.

Within the marathon, tree-planting campaigns are organized across Azerbaijan in the spring-autumn sowing season.

Around one million trees were planted in the country as part of the campaign in 2021. Alongside tree planting activities, IDEA Public Union and Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry are working together to create green corridors and plant trees in areas with complex terrain.

The mass tree planting campaign, organized ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 is in the nature of supporting global activities related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Egypt will host the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) on November 7-18 with a view to building on previous successes and paving the way for future ambition.

Founded in 2011 by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, IDEA Public Union aims at promoting public awareness of environmental issues, education about environmental problems, and finding proper solutions for them.

The union successfully collaborates with young people and calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.



