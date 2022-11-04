Court cancels appeals against 11 people under 'Tartar case'

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

An appeal in connection with 11 citizens, arrested under the ‘Tartar case’ was canceled, Azernews reports.

The appeal was first considered at Azerbaijan’s Ganja Court of Appeal and announced at a meeting chaired by Judge Teyyub Mukhtarov.

Further, the decision of the Tartar Military Court was canceled, and the case in connection with 11 persons was sent for re-examination to the Ganja Military Court.

At the meeting, the petitions of lawyers for the release of the accused under house arrest weren’t satisfied.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan had previously considered the case against 18 people under the 'Tartar case'.

To recap, a criminal case was initiated at the Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the unlawful actions of some servicemen of the military units of the Defense Ministry based in Tartar, Aghdam, and Beylagan Districts, committed in May-June 2017, which consisted in the interrogation of persons suspected of committing illegal actions, the use of physical and psychological violence, torture, an inhuman and degrading treatment that led to death and other grave consequences.