Azerbaijan army holds seminars on equal rights to promote national values

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Seminars on gender equality were held in the Azerbaijani army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During 2022, representatives of the ministry's Office for Women and Families of Servicemen under the Main Department for Personnel held a number of seminars on gender equality in military units in order to keep the army's servicemen updated, boost morale and psychological readiness, and promote national and spiritual values.

During the seminars, it was emphasized that the work done by professionals in gender equality, human rights, and freedom, as well as other spheres, is being improved by studying the experiences of democratic states on the basis of the Azerbaijani constitution. Important steps are being taken to ensure gender equality and enlightenment work is being carried out among the Azerbaijan army’s military personnel and civilian workers.

The seminar participants received in-depth information about the initiatives carried out in the spheres of human rights and gender equality in the armed forces of industrialized countries, and their questions were answered.