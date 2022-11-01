Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, 4 patients have recovered, Trend reports on October 31 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823 258 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812 258 of them have recovered, and 9 944 people have died. Currently, 328 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1020 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 320 320 tests have been conducted so far.