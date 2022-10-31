Trend News Agency will cover elections to US Senate and Congress - List of participating journalists [PHOTO]

By Trend





Trend News Agency at the invitation of the State Department, will directly cover the midterm elections to the US Senate and Congress.

From November 2 to November 10, 2022, the agency's special correspondent will observe the voting process in the states of Arizona and North Carolina.

The mission of foreign journalists includes representatives of the most authoritative media from 25 countries.

A midterm election in the United States is a general election held in the middle of a president's four-year term, on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. During the midterm elections, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate are filled. In addition, 34 of the 50 US states elect their governors to four-year terms during midterm elections, while Vermont and New Hampshire elect two-year governors during both midterm and presidential elections. Thus, 36 governors are elected during the midterm elections. Many states also elect officers to the state legislatures in interim years.



