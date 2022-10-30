Azerbaijan co-organizes int'l conference to showcase multiculturalism

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On October 27, Azerbaijan along with several US institutions co-organized an international conference on “Interfaith Harmony for Global Peace and Security“ in Washington, Azernews reports.

The conference was organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan and the Baku International Multiculturalism Center together with representatives of analytical, religious, and diplomatic institutions in cooperation with the International Center for Law and Religious Studies at Brigham Young University, Columbus Law School of the Catholic University of America.

The conference, organized by the Catholic University of America, was addressed by Simon Wiesenthal Center Deputy Chairman Abraham Cooper; US Foundation for Ethnic Understanding President Rabbi Mark Schneider; Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy for Peace and Development of the World Association of UN Interns and Fellows Rev Art Wilson; Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Merkan; President of Vaad L'Hatzolas Nidchei Yisroel Rabbi Ephraim Hasenfeld; Director of the American Faith Center Professor Hafiz Ahmet Salih Bayraktar, Professor Robert Destro, Executive Director of the Baku Multiculturalism Center Ravan Hasanov and others.

Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Sayavush Heydarov, and Azerbaijani Ambassador to the USA Xazar Ibrahim addressed the conference.

The conference also featured a photo exhibition entitled "Different Beliefs, Common Values".