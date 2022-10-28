Azerbaijan confirms 41 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 41 new COVID-19 cases, 63 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,064 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,806 of them have recovered, and 9,941 people have died. Currently, 317 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,104 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,311,644 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 669 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 26.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 268 citizens, the second dose – 113 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 249 citizens. As many as 39 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,908,602 vaccine doses were administered, 5,389,266 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,944 people – the second dose, 3,385,562 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,830 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.



