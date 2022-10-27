Ombudsman's Office issues information brochure on human rights & migration

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Information brochure "Human Rights and Migration" have been issued in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the country's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Office, Azernews reports via the Ombudsman's official website.

The brochure was prepared in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration and with the reference to international and national documents as well as official documents such as refugee status, citizenship, and re-entry permits.

It was prepared to effectively inform migrants and prevent violations of migration legislation. In addition, it also contains information about the subjective rights and obligations of individuals - participants in migration processes, the regulation of their legal status, mechanisms, and procedures for legal protection.

Additionally, one chapter of the document contains useful information for migrants about the Ombudsman.