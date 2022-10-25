Azerbaijan confirms 64 more COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 64 new COVID-19 cases, 66 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,023 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,743 of them have recovered, and 9,940 people have died. Currently, 340 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,483 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,309,540 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 834 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 25.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 390 citizens, the second dose – 114 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 275 citizens. As many as 55 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,907,933 vaccine doses were administered, 5,388,998 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,831 people – the second dose, 3,385,313 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,791 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.