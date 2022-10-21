Azerbaijani state structures hold meeting on transport regulation in Baku

By Trend

A meeting was held at the State Agency for Ecological Expertise with the participation of representatives of relevant state structures for regulating the activities of road transport in Baku, Trend reports citing the agency.

Representatives of State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Baku Transport Agency, Main Traffic Police Department of Azerbaijan, State Traffic Police Department of Baku city, the Landscaping Association under the Executive Office of Baku, the State Environmental Security Service, Landscaping and Landscape Design OJSC attended the event, during which an exchange of views took place on projects to develop the road transport infrastructure of Baku.

The event was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov on October 14 in connection with the implementation of the tasks set during the working meeting on the transport situation in Baku.

The positive conclusion of State Agency for Ecological Expertise on road infrastructure projects was noted, related to the protection of green plantations, trees valuable for the climate of the capital, as well as the construction in recent years of elevated pedestrian crossings at a number of addresses throughout Baku - at the intersection of Azadlig avenue and Ajami Nakhchivani street, Ziya Bunyadov avenue, near the Baku Vocational Lyceum No. 9, on the highway to Heydar Aliyev International Airport - Mardakan road junction - Bilgah, on the 21st kilometer of the Baku-Guba-state border with the Russian Federation highway.

The master plan was also reviewed in connection with elevated pedestrian crossings in some sections. The issue of providing an opinion will be considered after the submission of project documentation.

In addition, State Agency for Ecological Expertise gave an assessment regarding the transfer of landscaping and the expansion of the road for comfortable traffic from Baku's Babek avenue, on Bekir Chobanzade street, from Mehtizade and Orudzhev streets on Yusif Safarov street, as well as the creation of a permanent turn to the right from the Khatai metro station on Najafgulu Rafiyev street

At the end of the meeting, decision was made to create operational group of representatives of the participating structures to solve the existing problems that hinder the functioning of road transport in Baku city. The group will deal with operational measures to relocate, cut green plantations that impede the movement of motor vehicles in the city and which can lead to traffic jams, accidents, mishaps and etc.