Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of OTS to be held in Istanbul

An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Istanbul, Türkiye on October 17, Trend reports on October 16 via Organization of Turkic States.

In addition to the priority issues on the agenda of the OTS, the meeting will discuss preparations for the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on November 11,2022.

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as observer countries Hungary and Turkmenistan are expected to attend the meeting.

