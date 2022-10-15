Azerbaijan reduces list of prohibited professions for women

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan will reduce the number of professions and jobs, where female labor is prohibited by current legislation, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Parliament adopted a law 'On amendments to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan’, according to which the prohibited professions for women will be reduced from 674 to 204, while the list of professions (positions) and jobs where female labor is prohibited will include only for pregnant women and women with children under the age of one year.

The draft law was submitted to the parliament on the legislative initiative of the president and provides for changes to ensure full compliance with the principle of gender equality in the field of participation in labor relations.

After discussions, the amendments were put to a vote and adopted during the second reading.