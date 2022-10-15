Azerbaijan confirms 58 more COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 58 new COVID-19 cases, 89 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,485 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,087 of them have recovered, and 9,931 people have died. Currently, 467 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,897 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,284,670 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 776 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 361 citizens, the second dose – 123 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 238 citizens. As many as 54 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,901,395 vaccine doses were administered, 5,386,713 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,524 people – the second dose, 3,382,774 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,384 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.