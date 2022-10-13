Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency talks new requirements for food labeling

By Trend

The Law 'On safety of food products', which will come into force on January 1, 2023, defines new requirements for the information on the label (labeling) of food products, Trend reports citing Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency, the new law includes additional provisions on labeling requirements. The properties of the food product that aren't specific to it shouldn't be indicated on the product label in accordance with the law.

The placement of false information on the label of the products leads to the deception of consumers, thereby violates their rights, and may ultimately cause certain problems for human health and life. Researches have revealed the presence of similar cases in the consumer market. Thus, on the label of some products it's indicated that it has special properties, and contains or doesn't contain certain ingredients, while it has the same properties as other similar food products.

This circumstance creates the impression that these products are better than other similar products, which leads to the formation of a false opinion among consumers. The corresponding requirement contained in the Law 'On safety of food products' serves precisely to eliminate such circumstances.

With the adoption of this law the use of such names as 'medicinal' on the label of food products is canceled and it's prohibited to indicate on the label of any food product, including mineral water, information that it has properties to prevent various diseases or has healing properties, or to use names that give that impression.