Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 129 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 129 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,346 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,950 of them have recovered, and 9,931 people have died. Currently, 465 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,518 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,280,330 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 704 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 12.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 258 citizens, the second dose – 167 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 236 citizens. As many as 43 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,899,677 vaccine doses were administered, 5,386,018 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,236 people – the second dose, 3,382,157 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,266 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.