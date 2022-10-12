Azerbaijan terminates power of several judges

By Trend

The activities of up to 230 judges in Azerbaijan were assessed and the powers of 10 judges were terminated, due to professional shortcomings found last year, Trend reports citing the meeting of Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, issue of assessing the activities of about 90 more judges were considered. The powers of two judges of the Court of Appeal were prematurely terminated on the basis of their statements.

In addition, eight judges were brought to disciplinary responsibility for gross violation of the requirements of the law, allowing situations that create conditions for corruption, and other shortcomings, including the powers of one judge were prematurely terminated, another judge was relieved of his post.