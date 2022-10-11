Azerbaijan expands list of paid services on real estate

By Trend

The range of paid services on real estate is expanding in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This draft law on amendments to the law ‘On state register of real estate’ was put up for discussion at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

The draft law determines legal basis for charging fees for the provision of the following services:

- primary and repeated technical inventory of real estate;

- verification of information about real estate related to the emergence of rights to it, the transfer of rights, as well as entering this information into the state register.

- providing information from the state register on the legal owner of real estate, description and address of real estate;

- provision of mobile services for drawing up schematic plans of addresses, receiving and issuing documents for state registration of rights;

- provision of an expert conclusion on the land plot based on the data of the land cadastre and the results of field measurements and measurement work.

Besides, the proposed amendments envision changing the title of the article on ‘State duty for issuance of documents on state registration of ownership of the real estate and other rights, including mortgage rights’ to ‘Payments’ in the law ‘On state register of real estate’.

After discussion, the amendments were put to a vote and adopted during the first meeting.