Azerbaijan confirms 92 more COVID-19 cases, 94 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 92 new COVID-19 cases, 94 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,278 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,821 of them have recovered, and 9,931 people have died. Currently, 526 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,313 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,277,812 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 786 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 11.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 299 citizens, the second dose – 176 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 271 citizens. As many as 40 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,898,973 vaccine doses were administered, 5,385,760 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,069 people – the second dose, 3,381,921 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,223 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.