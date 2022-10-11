Grandmother of little Azerbaijani orphan remembers Armenian rocket attack on Ganja

By Trend

The terrible events of that night two years ago are still before my eyes, Sevil Babazade, the grandmother of little Nilay, who lost both parents at the age of one year and ten months as a result of the missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja by the Armenian armed forces on October 11, 2020, told Trend.

“We didn’t know that a rocket hit my daughter’s house. We were told that the explosion occurred on the territory of the plant. My brother-in-law and I immediately went there,” she said.

“When we got to that place 10 minutes after the incident, I saw that part of the building in which my daughter lived was completely destroyed. A rocket fell near the balcony of their apartment,” Babazade said.

“My brother-in-law, who saw all this, died five months later. I was there for the last time that night, I can’t go there, I have no spiritual strength," she noted.

During the second Karabakh war, Ganja, Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Khizi and other cities and districts of Azerbaijan were shelled by Armenia with ballistic missiles and other heavy artillery.