Great pride and honor to be part of army led by Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev - colonel

By Trend

The achievements of the army depend not only on its high professionalism but also on its moral and psychological state, the commander of the military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Hero of the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Colonel Zafar Yusibov told Trend.

“During the second Karabakh war, which ended with the historic victory of Azerbaijan, we always felt the moral support of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, as well as our people, and this gave us even more strength,” Yusibov said.

"It’s a great pride and honor to be part of the army led by the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev. Great spiritual uplift, patriotism, the most modern weapons and ammunition, and the highest professionalism of the army led us to the victory," he noted.

The serviceman also spoke about the conduct of combat operations in difficult terrain [during the second Karabakh war].

“Using special means, we achieved effective results. It’s difficult to use heavy equipment and to move with loads in mountainous areas. We advanced with machine guns, sniper rifles, machine guns and, when possible, with hand grenade launchers and that was enough for us,” Yusibov reminded. “On the heights, the Armenian occupiers were armed with heavy equipment. However, the result is obvious. We defeated the occupiers. The best weapon is a well-trained soldier.”

“The occupiers needed soldiers who could use the weapons and ammunition they had. Those who couldn’t use their weapon well threw it away and fled," he said.

The serviceman also pointed out that providing the most modern weapons, ammunition and equipment further enhances the power of the army.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces always pays great attention to the issues of providing, supplying the army, and social protection of personnel," Yusibov further added.

"Armenian armed forces must know that any of their aggressive actions and military provocations will be resolutely suppressed," he stressed.



