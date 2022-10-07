Media representatives visit Azerbaijan's liberated lands

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani media representatives visited the management center of the digital substation in the Fuzuli district.

Digital substation is an innovative project of monitoring, protection, and management, which collects and processes all information about the state of the electrical network, and also organizes the management of equipment in digital format. The project provides the development of optical digital transformers instrument and digital equipment complexes of a new generation at substations. The new generation substation provides high accuracy, and uniformity of all measurements, automation allows for the reduction of the influence of the human factor on the operation of the network, increases its reliability, and reduces losses in the transmission of electricity.

The digital substation also reduces energy costs and operating costs. Automatic adaptation of operations to the requirements of the distribution network, the possibility of making decisions by information and technical security systems, and integration into the network of sources of 'green energy' are provided.

As reported earlier, a trip of Azerbaijani media representatives to Fuzuli, Hadrut, and Shusha has kicked off.

Nearly 30 journalists from various media outlets are taking part in the media tour, organized jointly by Azerishig OJSC and the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency on the occasion of October 20 - the Day of Energy Workers of Azerbaijan.

During the trip, the media representatives will also visit the Hadrut hub substation and digital control center, and the digital control center in Shusha.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.