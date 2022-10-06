Azerbaijan confirms 72 more COVID-19 cases, 151 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 72 new COVID-19 cases, 151 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,937 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,379 of them have recovered, and 9,927 people have died. Currently, 631 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,848 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,266,943 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 856 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 6.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 341 citizens, the second dose – 162 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 301 citizens. As many as 52 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,895,899 vaccine doses were administered, 5,384,745 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,317 people – the second dose, 3,380,801 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,036 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.