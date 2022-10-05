Around 93,212 books donated for libraries to be set up in Karabakh

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A campaign "Let's go to Karabakh with a book" will operate within the 8th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

Around 93,212 books have been collected so far within the project, initiated by the Culture Ministry.

Akif Marifli, head of the ministry Department for Book Circulation and Work with Publishing Houses said this at a press conference.

After the liberation of the territories, Azerbaijan set out to revive libraries in Karabakh.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry launched a campaign "Let's go to Karabakh with a book" in partnership with the Azerbaijani National Library.

The Turkish Professional Union of the Authors of Scientific and Literary Works (ILESAM) donated 10,000 books to the fund of libraries to be restored in Karabakh.

Around 500 books were donated by People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev as well.

The Institute of Education also joined the book campaign, presenting some 5,263 copies of 300 books.

The embassy of Kazakhstan handed over books on science, culture, history as well as anthologies of Kazakh proses and poetry.

Among these books are the works of Kazakh writers published by the Kazakh embassy and translated into Azerbaijani, including "The Kazakh Khanate: origins, traditions and heritage", a collection of scientific articles "Alash Orda", the Kazakh folk-heroic epic "Koblandy Batir", "The Creativity of Mukhtar Auezov: From tradition to innovation" by N. Mammadova-Tagisoy, "The Day the World Collapsed" by Rollan Seisenbaev and others.

The head of the ministry Department for Book Circulation and Work recalled that the organizing committee of the book fair will present awards in the nominations "Best publishing house" and "Best book".

The publisher, which provides the release of the best book, dedicated to Shusha, in terms of content and polygraphy, will be awarded a Commemorative Badge, established on the occasion of the 270th anniversary of Shusha.